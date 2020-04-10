Highland Park Village Has Easter Gift Options

Highland Park Village has some options for at-home Easter celebration needs.

St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange and Madison have gifts including games, puzzles, and plush toy animals and are accepting orders online and via social media.

Madison is also offering a set of embroidered spring cocktail napkins and 100% of the proceeds from that are going to Feed The Front Line, a nonprofit that supports hospital workers with food from local restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Blue Grocery has artisan chocolate bars in spring colors, tins of pistachio brittle, and a bouquet of rose wine bottles for an adult Easter gift option. Also for adults, Royal Blue Grocery is offering customized Easter baskets with wine of choice, chocolates, and more with curbside service.

For those who still need to ship Easter baskets to loved ones, the UPS store in Highland Park Village is available.

