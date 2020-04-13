Central Market Parent Company Partners With Favor to Serve Seniors

Central Market parent company H-E-B partnered with Favor to launch a senior support program, allowing seniors to receive same-day contactless grocery deliveries from every H-E-B, Central Market, and Joe V’s in Texas.

“With Texans relying on delivery now more than ever, it is our duty to support more of our communities across the state, as quickly as possible,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO and H-E-B chief digital officer.

By doubling its existing delivery coverage area statewide, Favor was able to expand seniors’ access to on-demand delivery from restaurants and stores. Starting this week, seniors in previously unserved areas can order every day from 11 am to 7 pm using the Favor app, website, or by calling the phone line 1-833-397-0080 which is open from 11 am to 3 pm.

With safety as the top priority, Favor delivery drivers place all deliveries at the customer’s doorstep, providing a completely contactless experience. Customers can text or call the delivery driver with any questions or special instructions, and they will receive a notification when their Favor has arrived at their door.

H-E-B and Favor also launched a senior support fund, helping seniors gain access to low-cost home delivery. Fund contributions are directly applied to seniors’ orders to make deliveries more affordable.

“We’re excited that we can now reach more Texas seniors with this service, which is one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B chief operating officer. “Since launching this program, the response from seniors and the community has been overwhelming — in just three weeks, we have delivered over 67,000 essential grocery orders to seniors across Texas.”

