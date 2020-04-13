Monday, April 13, 2020

Christy Rost Demonstrates Cooking With What You Have

Bethany Erickson

We’ve counted on Christy Rost to provide us with amazing recipes for years now, and she even taught us how to wash our hands correctly – but now she is also going to help us cook with what we can find in our pantries.

It’s an especially necessary thing to learn during a shelter-in-place period of time, since finding ingredients and popular foods can be difficult at stores – sometimes that Amazon Fresh delivery looks more like a basket from Food Network’s Chopped than a collection of items to make several meals from.

“If you log in to my website, you’ll discover an ongoing selection of simple, but tasty Stay-At-Home recipes I’m developing with ingredients from my pantry,” Christy told us.

As she adds new recipes, you’ll be happy to see everything from Italian to Tex-Mex, to cakes, all easily assembled from common pantry and freezer items.

You can follow along as she adds more here.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

