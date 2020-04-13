Park Cities Crime Reports April 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CLEAN GETAWAY

A thief ran out of a drug store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane with body wash bottles around 6:46 p.m. April 12.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Wednesday

Thief stole your homework? A porch pirate pilfered two packages containing about $300 worth of school supplies intended for homeschooling from a home in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive. The incident was reported at 4:29 p.m.

6 Monday

A good Samaritan found a tackle box near a park bench around 3:37 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive and informed authorities.

8 Wednesday

Arrested at 7:16 p.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of driving without a valid license in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue.

10 Friday

Arrested at 4:29 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of riding with no bicycle lamps and running a stop sign in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Arrested at 3 p.m.: a 23-year-old man for a warrant in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway.

11 Saturday

A thief took a ring, which was appraised at $6,800, from a handbag that’d been left at the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 4 and 4:30 p.m.

12 Sunday

A thief took two GMC Power Wheels replica electric toy cars, worth about $300 each, and a pedal-powered replica toy four-wheeler, worth about $100, that’d been left outside a home in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

A crook opened an unauthorized cell phone account around 11:17 a.m. using the credit card information of a man in the 3700 block of Caruth Boulevard.

A shoplifter swiped Olay skincare products from a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 4:19 p.m.

7 Tuesday

A burglar got into a Dodge Durango in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue overnight before 7 a.m. and snagged a Lenovo device.

10 Friday

Overnight before 11 a.m., a burglar snagged a third-row seat, a Q Bomb Box/power base, and various fishing tackle from a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 4400 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.