Dallas County Reports 10 More COVID-19-Related Deaths, 89 More Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Dallas County to 42. Also reported were 89 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case count in the county to 1,877.

“Today, we mourn the passing of ten more of our residents. My heart goes out to their families and all who are suffering during this pandemic. Evidence continues to mount that the aggressive move to shelter in place on March 22nd is #FlatteningTheCurve in Dallas County and North Texas. We are in the middle of this fight and we must not waver from the exercise of sound personal decision-making and smart physical distancing. I’m proud of the actions North Texans are taking to protect themselves and #publichealth, ” said Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement today.

Seven of the ten latest deaths were reportedly from the city of Dallas, along with one person from Garland, one from Mesquite, and one from DeSoto. Half had been living at long-term care facilities. Seven had been hospitalized at local hospitals. Seven were men, and three were women. They ranged in age from 30-something to 90-something. Three had been in their 80’s and three in their 50’s.