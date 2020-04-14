Gov. Abbott, Goldman Sachs, LiftFund Announce $50M in Loans For Small Businesses

News regarding the federal, state, and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change rapidly. Here are some bullet points for today:

Gov. Abbott, Goldman Sachs, LiftFund Announce $50 Million in Loans For Small Businesses

County Commissioners Delay Vote On Contract For Pop-Up Hospital

University Park Employees To Check On Neighbors

Highland Park Town Hall Lights Up Blue For Healthcare Workers, First Responders



Governor Greg Abbott Monday announced that Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund, along with other community development financial institutions are partnering to provide $50 million in loans to small businesses across the state that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

The loans, made through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), will primarily be used for payroll so that employees can continue to receive paychecks and small businesses can retain their employees and will be partially or wholly forgiven.

“Small businesses and their employees are at the heart of the Texas economy, and they need support during these difficult times,” said Abbott. “These loans will help us revitalize our economy and restore Texans’ livelihoods as we respond to COVID-19. I thank Goldman Sachs and the LiftFund for providing this lifeline to Texas small businesses and their employees by providing them with the support they need to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19. This partnership is an important first step in our journey to economic recovery in the state of Texas.”

“We have seen first-hand the determination and resilience of small business owners in Texas, having worked alongside them for years through our 10,000 Small Businesses program,” said John Waldron, president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs. “Goldman Sachs understands that our communities and economy rely on small business and we are doing everything we can to support this vital engine of economic growth and employment.”

Goldman Sachs will provide the capital as part of its $550 million commitment to COVID-19 relief, and LiftFund, alongside other CDFIs, will administer the funding to qualified small businesses. If all stipulations are met, small business can have their loans forgiven in full by the SBA. Business owners can apply for a PPP loan and find more information about the program on the LiftFund website.

Dallas County Commissioners Monday delayed a vote on a $2 million contract for the temporary pop-up hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center meant to accommodate patients recovering from COVID-19 as officials seek more guidance from area hospitals about their needs, according to the Dallas Morning News. The topic was on the agenda for an emergency telephone meeting.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also shared via Twitter bed and ventilator capacity statistics Monday as reported by 24 hospitals.

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 24 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas: Total beds: 5,415

Beds occupied: 2,751 (51%)

Total ICU beds: 813

ICU beds occupied: 491 (60%)

Total ventilators: 887

Ventilators in use: 283 (32%) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) April 13, 2020

City of University Park employees plan to periodically check on residents over the phone while social distancing measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place.

To set up the service, enter contact information for the resident via an online form here, or call 311.

As usual, we end today’s digest by shining a light on something positive happening in the community. The tower and fountains at Highland Park’s town hall were lit in blue beginning last week in a show of appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

