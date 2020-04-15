Alto Launches On-Demand Market

Dallas-based ridesharing company Alto created Alto Market to provide on-demand delivery of essential goods like fresh fruit, produce, bread, and more as part of a pivot in its business model to meet local needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Beyond food and lunch delivery, Alto is launching a collaboration to deliver prescriptions to north Texan’s doorsteps. As part of the collaboration, customers can have their prescriptions filled by Scripx and delivered by an Alto vehicle.

“We have found innovative ways to pivot, not pause, during this unprecedented time,” said Will Coleman, founder and CEO of Alto. “With strategic local partnerships and our supreme focus on an elevated level of service and cleanliness, we’re able to uphold our founding brand values and provide contact-free methods of delivery, while north Texans focus on staying healthy and safe at home.”

To learn more about the Alto Market, its offerings and partners, visit market.ridealto.com.

