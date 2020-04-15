County Reports 43rd Coronavirus Death, 109 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 109 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,986. An additional death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 43.

Officials say the latest death was a Garland woman in her 80’s who had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

The latest data suggests that 69% of deaths have been male. Fourteen deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Monday that 2,888 (50%) of 5,771 beds were occupied by patients, along with 485 (57%) of 854 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 290 (31%) of 931 ventilators were in use.

“You have been sacrificing under the #SaferAtHome since March 22nd and that sacrifice is paying off. Dr. Robert Haley, the renowned UTSW epidemiologist, told me yesterday that had I waited a week or more to move North Texas to Safer at Home we might have been the next New York. This is a critical time for all of us to keep following the Safer At Home orders. If we do that, we will have enough hospital beds and ventilators and we will get this over with sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins also issued criteria for drive-thru testing at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House. These include anyone 65 and over, with chronic health conditions, or displaying symptoms including shortness of breath, cough, and fever over 99.6.