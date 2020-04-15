Five Jesuit Rowers Make College Choices

Although their season never reached the finish line, five Jesuit rowers capped their senior seasons by committing to college programs.

Ryan Boyle (Dartmouth), Roman Cave (Santa Clara), Colton Sochia (Bates College), Matthew Sorensen (Boston University), and Maxwell Zirkman (Cornell) each announced their decisions on Wednesday.

Two other Jesuit athletes also firmed up their college destinations. Baseball catcher J.T. Ennen will play at Canisius College in New York, while soccer midfielder Will Kelton is headed to Hendrix College in Arkansas.

In lieu of a ceremony at the school for National Signing Day, the athletes were recognized via social media.