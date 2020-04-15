New York Sub Feeds Healthcare Workers, First Responders

Park Cities sandwich shop New York Sub has been serving up their sandwiches to healthcare workers and first responders.

New York Sub owner Andrew Kelley said while the dining room at the restaurant at 3411 Asbury Street is closed, they’ve been busy serving first responders and healthcare workers.

“This all started with my pastors, Charlie Hellmouth and Jonathan Hicks at (Highland Park Presbyterian Church), and I talking about how we could feed people in need,” Kelley said in an email. “I think it must have resonated with these groups and now we have been partnering with various organizations (like dads clubs and churches) to provide meals to first responders and doctors. We have made it very affordable, just enough to keep the restaurant floating and keep all my staff employed until we all get through this.”

He said they provided more than 2,000 meals as of April 3.

“It’s important that as the world melts down around us, we all take care of each other, as all our fates are intertwined,” Kelley said.

