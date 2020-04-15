Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 6 – 12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: EASTER BURGLARS
Three businesses got unpleasant surprises Easter morning, including Rex’s Seafood & Market and Mimi’s Pizzeria west of Hillcrest Road on Northwest Highway. Before 6:37 a.m., one or more rogues broke glass to enter Rex’s, and by 10:25 a.m., restaurant personnel determined company property had been stolen. Officers responding to an open building call at 11:53 a.m. discovered that someone had broken into and stolen from Mimi’s. Elsewhere, before 8:35, a glass-breaking burglar gained entry and stole from Neiman Marcus Last Call at Inwood Village.

6 Monday
Before 11:59 a.m., a thief stole a 50-year-old landscaper’s vehicle at a home in the 11700 block of Welch Road.

At 1:44 p.m., a motorist wrecked into and damaged property of the Walgreens at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

7 Tuesday
Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft from a woman at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 9:04 a.m.: a Dallas man’s vehicle from the 4700 block of Elsby Avenue.

8 Wednesday
Police did not provide the reporting time for the burglary of vehicle belonging to an employee of The Mercury restaurant at Preston Forest Square nor for a theft at Comerica Bank at NorthPark Center.

Before 2:05 p.m., a thief made off with the lawn equipment from the back of a Lopez Landscaping of Allen pickup in the 4400 block of Beechwood Lane.

9 Thursday
Police did not provide the reporting times for a theft at a woman’s home in the 6000 block of Desco Drive and vandalism at Vantage One Tax Solutions in the 6300 block of LBJ Freeway.

Before 1:26 p.m., a rogue stole from a 29-year-old Garland man near the Hillcrest High School baseball field at Aberdeen Avenue and Airline Road.

10 Friday
Before 2:10 a.m., an opportunistic nocturnal nuisance took property from the open bed of a 42-year-old man’s pickup parked at apartments in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Reported at 2:27 p.m.: the April 8 burglary of a 22-year-old Rockwall man’s vehicle at apartments in the 7500 block of Eastern Avenue.

At 3:55 p.m., a beggar seeking cash at Preston Royal Village instead received a criminal trespassing warning.

At 6:48 p.m., an unwelcome visitor to Medical City Hospital on Forest Road received a criminal trespassing warning.

11 Saturday
Before 12:03 p.m., a rascal got into and stole from a 61-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 10500 block of Edgemere Road.

12 Sunday
Arrested at 6:03 a.m. at Medical City Hospital on Forest Road: a 22-year-old woman accused of public intoxication.

