Dallas County Reports 7 More Coronavirus Deaths, 80 More Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 80 additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,066. Seven additional deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 50.

Officials say the latest deaths were two Dallas men in their 60’s, two Dallas men in their 70’s, a Garland woman in her 70’s, a Dallas woman in her 80’s, and a Dallas man in his 80’s. All were critically ill at local hospitals, and three had been residents of long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an official county-wide stay-at-home order effective today until April 30. The order states that people may only leave their homes for essential activities and businesses while wearing cloth face coverings and maintaining social distancing measures. Additionally, public or private gatherings of any number and elective medical procedures are prohibited.

“We must all limit unnecessary trips. Each trip carries some risk to you, your family and the public at large. To better protect you and our frontline heroes, we are requiring all visitors to essential businesses, essential business employees and riders of public transportation to wear a cloth covering starting Saturday. There are a lot more cars on the roads this week. That’s a concern. If a few of us slack off on making good personal responsibility decisions we not only put #publichealth at risk but are prolonging this for ourselves and everyone,” said Jenkins.

According to the latest location data provided by the county, Parkdale has the largest case count, with 74-92 cases. Fruitdale and DeSoto both have the second largest case count, with 56-73.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male. Seventeen deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.