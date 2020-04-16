Thursday, April 16, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Life Living Well Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Grant Halliburton Foundation Provides Mental Health Aid to Healthcare Workers

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments , , , , ,

Nearly half of Americans feel the coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health, according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Because frontline healthcare professionals are especially vulnerable, the Grant Halliburton Foundation is partnering with the Dallas County Medical Society to provide the mental health support they need.

“It’s not surprising that depression and anxiety are heightened given this new reality surrounding the pandemic in terms of joblessness and social distancing measures,” said Blanca Garcia, director of mental health resources at Grant Halliburton Foundation. “Feeling anxious is part of a normal response to what’s going on for anyone. Now imagine being a frontline healthcare worker. They need support for their mental health, too. That’s where we can help.”

Created by mental health experts, the Here For Texas Mental Health Navigation Line connects healthcare workers with trained mental health navigators who offer free guidance, information, resources, and support for mental health, including telehealth options. The helpline operates Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and provides Spanish language assistance.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, mental health for all is critical, especially for frontline workers and healthcare professionals. They are risking their lives and may feel more stress and anxiety than the rest of us, and we must support them. So far, more than 300 telehealth providers have let us know they are ready to help,” said Kevin Hall, president of Grant Halliburton Foundation.

Grant Halliburton Foundation also provides resources to help North Texans cope during the pandemic.

 

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Pool Passion Becomes Life’s Work

Elizabeth Ygartua 0

Healthy Eyes Help Learning

Staff Report 0

The Power of Strong Role Models

Patricia Martin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *