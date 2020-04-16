Grant Halliburton Foundation Provides Mental Health Aid to Healthcare Workers

Nearly half of Americans feel the coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health, according to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Because frontline healthcare professionals are especially vulnerable, the Grant Halliburton Foundation is partnering with the Dallas County Medical Society to provide the mental health support they need.

“It’s not surprising that depression and anxiety are heightened given this new reality surrounding the pandemic in terms of joblessness and social distancing measures,” said Blanca Garcia, director of mental health resources at Grant Halliburton Foundation. “Feeling anxious is part of a normal response to what’s going on for anyone. Now imagine being a frontline healthcare worker. They need support for their mental health, too. That’s where we can help.”

Created by mental health experts, the Here For Texas Mental Health Navigation Line connects healthcare workers with trained mental health navigators who offer free guidance, information, resources, and support for mental health, including telehealth options. The helpline operates Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and provides Spanish language assistance.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, mental health for all is critical, especially for frontline workers and healthcare professionals. They are risking their lives and may feel more stress and anxiety than the rest of us, and we must support them. So far, more than 300 telehealth providers have let us know they are ready to help,” said Kevin Hall, president of Grant Halliburton Foundation.

Grant Halliburton Foundation also provides resources to help North Texans cope during the pandemic.