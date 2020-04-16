Sheltered Diaries: Grateful For The Essentials

As we work to produce the next issues of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, one of the best parts of my job this week has been writing about the ways we’re all being kind to each other, and expressing gratitude.

Tonight, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is asking all of us to give the people that are keeping everything going – first responders, medical professionals, people that stock and run our grocery stores, etc. – a big ovation. At 7 p.m., head out your front door and give a cheer.

But I’d also be remiss if I didn’t talk about all the people that are keeping our kids engaged and learning – and in some cases, fed. For instance, the Dallas ISD food and nutrition workers who are responsible for making sure thousands of students have food to eat each week, despite the school closures.

Their feat has been so impressive that the workers were featured on the cover of Time.

But I also think we can appreciate our teachers, who are busy not only creating lessons, but lifting spirits of students who miss their friends and routines.

The E. D. Walker staff put their creativity to use today! https://t.co/OAEVJlsXDZ pic.twitter.com/pztvNToQ1m — E.D. Walker Middle School Library (@walkermslibrary) April 14, 2020

Parents: Jennifer Farley, an HPISD licensed specialist in school psychology, shares a message of hope and guidance as we work together in ways we never have. Click the link to read: https://t.co/9Hu0KqatSk

Scroll down on the site under Helpful Resources. pic.twitter.com/bp0zyqy26l — Highland Park ISD (@hpisdschools) April 2, 2020

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” — Albus Dumbledore Here is a fun Social and Emotional Brain Break Choice Board for @MKBMavs https://t.co/DxsUtuGrTC — Jayci Cruz (@CruzJayci) April 13, 2020

Today, Tiny’s teacher actually drove around dropping off little care packages for each of her students. Standing a good 10 feet away, she chatted with him for a while after dropping her package off in the driveway, and it did so much for his morale today.

And twice a week, two of his teachers are helping him grasp harder concepts one-on-one. His art teacher is leading art lessons in Zoom twice a week as well.

And nothing right now can beat the sound of 20 extremely happy third-graders greeting each other on their weekly Zoom call designed to be both a check-in and a social half-hour.

And then there’s this Solar Prep for Girls teacher, who helped organize a car parade for a student who was celebrating a birthday.

Making A Difference Together: When this student had her birthday party plans upended by COVID-19, her classmates and teacher joined in a car parade to celebrate her big day. Learn more: https://t.co/8korsZtK0i #DallasISDAtHome pic.twitter.com/xaZhxxEgxU — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) April 16, 2020

And if you want to see something amazing, check out the hashtags #COVIDCantStopUS and #COVIDCantStopUs, where people are pledging their monetary support for a drive to make sure every Dallas ISD student has access to internet and devices to continue their at-home learning before tagging a friend to continue the chain.

Hey everybody…I’m joining the #COVIDCantStopMe #COVIDCantStopUs campaign to endure ⁦@dallasschools⁩ kids get what they need to continue their educational paths. Please consider helping by texting DallasISD to 91999. Thank you! ⁦@Evan_P_Grant⁩ … you’re up. pic.twitter.com/zPuOPDeBte — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) April 15, 2020

After all the days sequestered together and the uncertainty, one thing that always feels good is gratitude. So thank you to the essential workers who keep us running, and to everyone that realizes that doing our essential part by staying at home is keeping those workers safer, too.