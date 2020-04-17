County Reports 5 Deaths, 124 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 124 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,190. Five deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 55.

Officials reported the latest deaths included a Dallas woman in her 60’s, a man in his 70’s from Farmer’s Branch, a Dallas man in his 70’s, a Dallas woman in her 60’s, and a Dallas man in his 80’s. All had been critically ill at local hospitals, and two had been residents of long-term care facilities.

Health officials say most hospitalized with COVID-19 have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male. Twenty deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“Today’s numbers illustrate the importance of continuing to make good personal responsibility choices to #FlattenTheCurve. Remember each trip to an essential business carries with it some risk, so plan ahead and make a list of what you need. Starting Saturday, to the extent possible, all visitors and essential business employees are required to wear a cloth face covering when at an essential business or on public transportation,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.