News regarding the federal, state, and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change rapidly. Here are some bullet points for today:

Dallas County To Require Face Coverings When At Essential Businesses, Using Public Transportation

Testing Capacity At Community Based Testing Sites To Increase

Dallas Debuts COVID-19 Resource And Information Hotline

Walgreens Announces ‘Frontline Hero Discount Day’ April 25

People in Dallas County will be required to wear face coverings when they go to work or shop at essential businesses or use public transportation to slow the spread of COVID-19 effective 11:59 p.m. April 17, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Twitter Thursday.

Specifically, Jenkins’ amended order requires people over the age of 2 to wear a covering over their nose and mouth, including a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief when patronizing an essential business or using public transportation. Businesses can refuse admission or service to those who aren’t wearing a face covering, and people could face a $1,000 fine for failing to follow the order, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“I don’t contemplate the need for government enforcement of this requirement,” Jenkins added in another tweet. “Dallas County residents value the sacrifice of frontline responders at essential businesses as well as their own health and #publichealth.”

He specified during a news conference that people don’t need to wear face coverings when going for a walk in their neighborhoods, or while they’re in the car on the way to stores.

“There are a lot more cars on the roads this week. That’s a concern. If a few of us slack off on making good personal responsibility decisions we not only put #publichealth at risk but are prolonging this for ourselves and everyone,” Jenkins added via Twitter.

Jenkins tweeted that he was notified that they’d be able to increase the testing capacity for the two drive-through testing sites from 250 to 500 at each site per day.

Dallas Debuts COVID-19 Resource And Information Hotline

The city of Dallas launched a COVID-19 resource and information hotline. The automated hotline offers information 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The number is 214-670-INFO (4636) and compiles city, county, state, and federal information in English and Spanish about the following:

COVID-19 Regulations and Testing Locations

Employment Assistance

Federal Relief Payment Information

Volunteer/Assistance Opportunities

Rental/Mortgage, and Eviction Assistance

Small Business Assistance

Social Services (food pantry, childcare assistance, senior assistance, unsheltered resident assistance, and mental health resources)

Utility Payment Assistance

Residents can also visit dallascityhall.com/corona-virus for a list of resources and up-to-date information about COVID-19.

Walgreens Announces Frontline Hero Discount Day April 25

We end today’s digest with some good news for medical personnel and first responders on the frontlines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walgreens is designating April 25 as ‘Frontline Heroes Discount Day,’ providing 30% off regularly-priced Walgreens brands and 20% off regularly priced national brand products.

Those employees can present their employment badge or appropriate identification at any of the more than 9,200 Walgreens stores to receive the discount. Restrictions may apply including current quantity limits on certain high demand products.

“At Walgreens, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, and other health care and frontline professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president. “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing work they continue to perform during these extraordinary times and hope that this serves as a small token of our appreciation for their ongoing service.”

