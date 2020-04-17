Dallas ISD Moves Some Extracurricular Activities Online

In an effort to keep students engaged and in touch with one another while promoting the importance of fun and relevant competitions, some Dallas ISD extracurricular activities will be shifting online, the district announced this week.

Students will now be able to participate in the originally scheduled spring season of activities while representing their campuses from home.

“Now more than ever students need activities that keep them engaged in learning and interacting with their peers,” said Sharla Hudspeth, director of student activities. “Coaches and students have spent the entire school year preparing for district-sponsored academic competitions. We are so fortunate to provide options that allow students to pick up where they left off.”

The Texas Academic Pentathlon Region Online Competition will take place Saturday, April 25. The theme is In Sickness and In Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness. The contest will consist of five objective tests: literature, science, social science, fine arts, and math.

Lone Star Challenge will take place Saturday, April 25. The theme is The Renaissance 1300-1600 AD. The contest will consist of five objective tests: literature, science, social studies, math, and super quiz.

Social Impact Challenge will take place Friday, May 1. Students will design a solution that addresses the needs of homeless youth in their community. Solutions will be submitted online by Friday, May 1, and judges will select a winner on Friday, May 8.

Elementary UIL for school leadership B campuses will take place Saturday, May 16. Students will compete in an online academic competition that includes topics such as dictionary skills, spelling, listening skills, number sense, chess puzzle, maps, graphs, charts, and social studies.

Qualifying chess tournaments will take place Saturday, April 18 and Saturday, April 25. Students in grades 3-12 will compete in two online tournaments. Top-performing players will qualify for the Championship Tournament taking place on Saturday, May 2.

Elementary debate will take place Friday, May 8. Fifth-grade students will write an affirmative and negative argument on the resolution that plastic water bottles should be banned. Students will be judged according to the content of their arguments and evidence provided along with other factors.

Dallas ISD esports teams have the opportunity to participate in at-home district tournaments held on April 25 and May 2. The Esports Stadium Strike League Tournament will be held May 16 and May 17. Participating games include: Rocket League, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and League of Legends.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.