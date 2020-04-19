Dallas County Reports 104 New COVID-19 Cases

After two days of record-high new cases, Dallas County officials reported 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

In his Saturday night email update, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said that 25 hospitals have reported their bed, critical care bed, and ventilator availability. Out of 5,711 total beds, 2,953 are occupied, and out of 827 ICU beds, 523 – or 63% – are occupied. There are 303 ventilators in use – roughly a third of the 940 available.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins warned that while reopening the local and state economy was desirable, it needed to be done based on the best science and data.

“Elected leaders must be led by science in carefully modifying orders to help the economy without hurting public health,” he said in a statement. “We can’t rush it and ruin gains you’ve achieved through the sacrifices you have made.

“For your part, please limit those unnecessary trips, wear a face covering at essential businesses, and keep making good personal responsibility decisions.”

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott explained that the state would begin a gradual reopening of the state economy, based on recommendations by a strike force that includes doctors, business leaders, and state officials.

Several Dallas city council members began querying constituents this weekend about the potential of extending the city’s disaster declaration. All members who posted on Facebook reiterated that the extending that declaration was not the same as extending the shelter-in-place orders.