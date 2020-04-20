Monday, April 20, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Coronavirus Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Dallas County Reports 84 Additional Coronavirus Cases

Dalia Faheid 0 Comments ,

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 84 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,512.

“In looking at Monday’s numbers, remember a few private labs are closed on Sunday. We continue to scrap and claw for more testing and you must continue to exercise good personal responsibility decisions, limit essential business trips, and wear a cloth covering when you go to essential businesses. Like cooking and golf, #IfYouRushItYouRuinIt. So please keep following #SaferAtHome and making smart decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins also said via Twitter that the community-based testing sites at the Ellis Davis Field House and American Airlines Center are now open to all grocery, big box stores, and other essential in-person retail regardless of symptoms along with those over 65, those with underlying conditions, healthcare workers, and first responders. People who don’t meet those criteria still need a 99.6 fever to get tested.

Officials reported that most hospitalized patients have been over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.  Of the 60 total deaths reported to date, over a third (38%) have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dalia Faheid

Dalia Faheid is a writer who has studied and worked in media since 2014. She pursued a BA in Emerging Media and Communication at UTD. She has experience in journalism, marketing, and technical writing. If you have a story idea for her, you can email Dalia at editorialassistant@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

CBD American Shaman Donates Medical Grade Cleansing Wash To First Responders

Rachel Snyder 0

SMU Moving Classes Online For Remainder Of Spring Semester

Rachel Snyder 0

HPISD Seeks Information From Families, Announces Plans For Virtual Learning

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *