Dallas County Reports 84 Additional Coronavirus Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 84 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,512.

“In looking at Monday’s numbers, remember a few private labs are closed on Sunday. We continue to scrap and claw for more testing and you must continue to exercise good personal responsibility decisions, limit essential business trips, and wear a cloth covering when you go to essential businesses. Like cooking and golf, #IfYouRushItYouRuinIt. So please keep following #SaferAtHome and making smart decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins also said via Twitter that the community-based testing sites at the Ellis Davis Field House and American Airlines Center are now open to all grocery, big box stores, and other essential in-person retail regardless of symptoms along with those over 65, those with underlying conditions, healthcare workers, and first responders. People who don’t meet those criteria still need a 99.6 fever to get tested.

Officials reported that most hospitalized patients have been over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 60 total deaths reported to date, over a third (38%) have been associated with long-term care facilities.