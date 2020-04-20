Dallas ISD To Offer Childcare for Essential Workers at Two Sites

After looking at four schools, Dallas ISD is moving forward with its plans to launch two emergency childcare sites at two sites, the district announced Friday.

In partnership with YMCA and Big Thought, the district will launch two sites – one at Cesar Chavez Learning Center, with the YMCA acting as the operating partner, and the other at Montessori Academy at Onesimo Hernandez, which will be operated by Big Thought.

Both sites will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of 50 students per site. For the initial launch, the sites will be free of charge to qualifying families. Both schools open this week.

“We are asking a lot of people working our healthcare system in this pandemic,” said Byron Sanders, executive director of Big Thought. “And members of our Big Thought team have raised their hand to stand in the gap for their families and their children.

“This center is a last-choice for workers who have no other option and Big Thought has secured funding to make tuition free-of-charge over the course of an expected surge in need.”

Earlier this month, the district told school board trustees that it was contemplating the move, which will be offered only for school-age children of essential workers – including first responders and medical personnel. Cesar Chavez will primarily serve the Baylor Hospital area, and Hernandez will serve the Medical District.

“These emergency childcare centers will have strict health and safety protocols in place that include: temperature screening for staff and children; curbside drop-off and pick-up; limited class sizes of no more than ten, including the adults; personal protective equipment provisions; and daily cleaning, among others,” the district said.

Cleaning crews will deep clean each site daily after every child has been picked up, and students will get meals and snacks, as well as learning activities throughout the day.

