Monday, April 20, 2020

Students with their art made at home. Photo: Ashley Boone
Kid Art Offering Instructional Videos Online

Rachel Snyder

Longtime Snider Plaza art studio Kid Art is taking art classes online while the physical building is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The studio at 3407 Milton Avenue, which was founded in 1994, has weekly instructional videos on subjects including watercolor, drawing, and more, at https://www.kidartdallas.com/ for a range of age groups.

“We’re trying to be super resourceful (without requiring people to go out or spend money on materials),” owner Tori Pendergrass said.

She added that she’s been using materials, like cardboard, construction paper, and watercolor paint, that people are likely to already have at home. 

The classes are $10 for those who weren’t already signed up for classes before the closure and Pendergrass said she hopes the virtual classes help keep the business afloat as many businesses are closed to prevent the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“It’s a great way to reach outside our borders,” Pendergrass said of the videos.

For more information, contact info@kidartdallas.com.

