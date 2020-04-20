Park Cities Crime Reports April 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CREDIT CARD CAPER

A crook ordered an Apple iMac computer using the credit card information of a woman in the 4300 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The woman told police she was also overcharged for school pictures she ordered online. The incident was reported at noon April 13.

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Wednesday

Arrested at noon: A 25-year-old accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon at the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and N. Versailles Avenue.

A scoundrel scratched the passenger rear quarter panel, the passenger rear door, and the passenger front door of a Range Rover parked in the 4500 block of Edmondson Avenue between 2 and 9:30 p.m., leaving a piece of trim on the roadway.

16 Thursday

A burglar got into the office and mailroom at the Alto Highland Park Apartments in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 5:59 a.m. and snagged two HP Pro Book laptops and a backpack.

17 Friday

A burglar pried open the vent window of a Chevrolet Blazer in the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive and damaged the steering column. The incident was reported at 4:34 p.m.

18 Saturday

A thief snagged a 7-speed Trek bicycle and a bicycle tire pump from a backyard in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue. The incident was reported at 3:51 p.m.

19 Sunday

A scoundrel damaged a mailbox in the 4500 block of Westside Drive. The incident was reported at 9:07 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Wednesday

A burglar got into a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 2700 block of Purdue Street overnight before 6 a.m.

A scoundrel broke a rear window of a Lexus in the 3400 block of Daniel Avenue and snagged a satchel and documents around 5:04 p.m.

16 Thursday

A thief drove off in a Chevrolet Tahoe from the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

17 Friday

A crook snagged three firearms from a Ford F150 in the 3400 block of Amherst Street around 8:44 p.m.

18 Saturday

A rogue sent a letter to a resident in the 3800 block of University Boulevard around noon that the resident found alarming or obscene.

A thief snagged a firearm from a BMW X3 in the 3100 block of Southwestern Boulevard. The incident was reported at 12:44 p.m.