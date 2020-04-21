Dallas County Reports 4 Deaths, 90 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 90 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,602. Four more deaths have also been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 64.

The four additional deaths reported include a Mesquite man in his 60s, a Duncanville man in his 70s, a Mesquite woman in her 70s, and a Mesquite woman in her 90s. All had been critically ill at local hospitals.

The Dallas County Commissioner’s Court voted 3-2 today to extend the “Safer at Home” order until May 15, when they will reevaluate the matter. Their decision will depend on disease trends following Gov. Greg Abbott’s gradual opening of the Texas economy, as well as any executive orders he may issue before May 15.

Officials say the number of COVID‐19-related hospital admissions and intensive care hospitalizations last week declined from the preceding two weeks.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Sunday that 2,962 (52%) of 5,711 beds were occupied by patients, along with 501 (61%) of 827 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 298 (32%) of 942 ventilators were in use.

As of the week ending April 11, 276 (11.5%) of the 2,390 COVID-19 tests administered came back positive.

Of the 617 cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high‐risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high‐risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID‐19. Most (67%) deaths have been male. One-third of the 64 deaths have been associated with long‐term care facilities.

According to the latest location data provided by the county, the City of Dallas continued to make up the largest case count with 1,476 cases, making up 56.7% of total cases in Dallas County.

Age groups with the largest number of cases in the county were 41 to 64 years old, making up 45% of cases, and 18 to 40-year-olds, making up 35%. Those over 65 make up 18% and children 17 and under make up 2%.

There have been 1,166 (47%) women with COVID-19, and 1,341 (53%) men.

Close contact remains the highest risk factor, making up 81.9% of cases. Residing in a long-term care facility was the second-highest risk factor, making up 7.6% of cases, and domestic travel was the third, making up 4.3%.

