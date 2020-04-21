Dallas ISD Names Downtown Montessori Principal

School buildings may be closed for the rest of the year, but Dallas ISD is moving forward with decisions for next year – including naming a principal for its new downtown Montessori school that will open this fall

The newest Montessori is offered under the public school choice model, with the bulk of the available spots open for students who live in or near Downtown Dallas, and then to students whose parents work in the Downtown area.

The district announced Monday that the principal for that new school would be Dr. Olga Korobovskaya, whose background includes 30 years of education experience as a teacher, principal, and Montessori director.

“Korobovskaya utilizes a hands-on, supportive, and motivating leadership style, known to foster an inclusive, nurturing and stimulating educational environment,” the district said. “Her vision for the start-up school is simple: develop an authentic Montessori program with a goal to acquire accreditation by one of the approved Montessori accrediting bodies.”

She joined Dallas ISD in 2008 as a science teacher at Thomas C. Marsh Middle School, before transitioning to other roles in education. She has since developed a passion for the Montessori teaching method and was the principal at Pebblecreek Montessori before returning to serve the families at Eduardo Mata Montessori as the assistant principal.

Korobovskaya is a native of Russia, where she studied and became medical doctor at Krasnoyarsk State Medical Academy before pursuing a career in education.

“Working with children, I’ve learned to keep my mind open, and heart warm to see the possibility best in everything and everyone,” she said. “I will do my best to help our school and community grow, inspire our staff to achieve our goals, support our families, and shape our students into great leaders of their own.”

The new school will eventually serve grades pre-K through eighth, but at its initial opening this fall, it will be home to pre-k through second grade. The school will first open at the University of North Texas building at 1901 Main Street, where it will be home on the third and fourth floors of the building. Officials are now searching for a permanent space for the school, but the current lease runs through 2024, when enrollment will include pre-K through sixth grade.

