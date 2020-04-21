Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Jamie O'Banion and daughters in Hadleigh's Face Masks. Photo: Hadleigh's
Hadleigh’s Offers Face Masks

Highland Park Village brand Hadleigh’s added face masks to their repertoire.

Local designers Ed and Gable Shaikh of Hadleigh’s are working to meet local needs, particularly since Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an order requiring residents to wear face coverings when they go to work or shop at essential businesses or use public transportation last week.

Gable originally started making face masks in early April for children in the neighborhood, and since decided to make them available to the public. Hadleigh’s is now producing hundreds of tailored face masks per day available on the website.

From pink gingham to classic blue stripes, the bespoke brand has multiple face mask patterns for $15 – $20.

There’s also an option to have initials embroidered.

