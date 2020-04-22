County Reports 65th Death, 81 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 81 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,683. One additional death has also been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 65.

Officials say the latest death was a 60-something-year-old Grand Prairie man who had been critically ill at a local hospital.

“#SaferAtHome and your sacrifices are working. While we mourn the passing of our 65th Dallas County resident who has died from #COVID19, today’s numbers are encouraging as they are 10% lower than yesterday’s, and each day thus far this week, the numbers have been lower than the average daily new cases reported last week. Our challenge will be to continue to make good personal responsibility decisions and limit exposure as more activities resume. Only by each of us doing our part can we continue to #FlattenTheCurve, save lives, and end this crisis,” said Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas has suspended COVID-19 testing at the Ellis Davis Field House community-based testing site due to weather conditions. The American Airlines Center testing site will remain open and will conduct testing until 5 pm, but is experiencing higher wait times than usual. City of Dallas advised people via Twitter to be prepared to wait one hour or longer and to stay inside their vehicles.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Tuesday that 2,973 (52%) of 5,711 beds were occupied by patients, along with 478 (58%) of 827 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 296 (31%) of 942 ventilators were in use.

According to the latest location data provided by the county, the largest case count (95-117) was found at zip code 75227, followed by zip codes 75115, 75216, 75270, and 75061 who had 71-94 cases each.