Medical City Donates $100,000 to Food Banks

Medical City Healthcare is donating $100,000 to the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank to help fight hunger, provide nutritious meals, and create jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very grateful to Medical City Healthcare for its recognition that COVID-19 is causing even more North Texans to struggle with food insecurity. We’ve seen a 30% increase in the need for our services in just the past few week along with a significant reduction in the number of our volunteers,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.

Each food bank will receive $50,000. A portion of the money will help to hire displaced hospitality employees as they carry out the work formerly handled by volunteers.

Donations to NTFB and TAFB were made possible by a tax-exempt trust affiliated with HCA Healthcare and Medical City Healthcare that is providing more than $1 million in one-time grants to community partners across the country.

“Our community is counting on us now more than ever and these grants to the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank allow us to help two outstanding organizations as they offer jobs to those in need and address our region’s escalating hunger problem as a result of this pandemic,” said Erol Akdamar, Medical City Healthcare president.

Medical City Healthcare has advocated for the health benefits of nutritious meals. Medical City Children’s Hospital’s kids teaching kids program encourages healthy eating habits from a young age. They’ve also partnered with the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation and local restaurants to provide educational opportunities for careers in food and nutrition.