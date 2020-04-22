Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 13 – 19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO PUN VACATION

Not much to lampoon here even with the omission of a reporting time for an April 15 theft at a home in the 6500 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

13 Monday

Stolen before 10:16 p.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 4900 block of Allencrest Lane.

14 Tuesday

Police did not provide the reporting time or other specifics of an assault against a woman at a home in the 4600 block of Twin Post Road.

Stolen before 10:56 a.m.: a motor vehicle from a home in the 5200 block of Park Lane.

15 Wednesday

Reported at 7:42 p.m.: On April 13, an opportunistic thief sneaked into a garage at a home in the 6400 block of Glendora Avenue and snatched a 57-year-old woman’s purse.

Officers found drug paraphernalia during a 10:36 p.m. traffic stop in the 7200 block of Royal Lane but did not make an arrest.

16 Thursday

Stolen before 9:49 a.m.: a motor vehicle at a home in the 5600 block of Boca Raton Drive.

17 Friday

Burglarized before 7:33 a.m.: a 41-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway. A woman at the apartments also reported a theft.

Before 1:39 p.m., a gun-toting, would-be robber threatened to harm a 20-year-old man at a home in the 4900 block of Forest Lane.

Arrested at 10:14 p.m.: a 58-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway.

18 Saturday

Burglarized before 12:09 p.m.: a Carrollton man’s vehicle outside at a home in the 5700 block of Preston Haven Drive.