Thursday, April 23, 2020

People Newspapers

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 13 – 19

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO PUN VACATION
Not much to lampoon here even with the omission of a reporting time for an April 15 theft at a home in the 6500 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

13 Monday
Stolen before 10:16 p.m.: a vehicle from a home in the 4900 block of Allencrest Lane.

14 Tuesday
Police did not provide the reporting time or other specifics of an assault against a woman at a home in the 4600 block of Twin Post Road.

Stolen before 10:56 a.m.: a motor vehicle from a home in the 5200 block of Park Lane.

15 Wednesday
Reported at 7:42 p.m.: On April 13, an opportunistic thief sneaked into a garage at a home in the 6400 block of Glendora Avenue and snatched a 57-year-old woman’s purse.

Officers found drug paraphernalia during a 10:36 p.m. traffic stop in the 7200 block of Royal Lane but did not make an arrest.

16 Thursday
Stolen before 9:49 a.m.: a motor vehicle at a home in the 5600 block of Boca Raton Drive.

17 Friday
Burglarized before 7:33 a.m.: a 41-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway. A woman at the apartments also reported a theft.

Before 1:39 p.m., a gun-toting, would-be robber threatened to harm a 20-year-old man at a home in the 4900 block of Forest Lane.

Arrested at 10:14 p.m.: a 58-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway.

18 Saturday
Burglarized before 12:09 p.m.: a Carrollton man’s vehicle outside at a home in the 5700 block of Preston Haven Drive.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

