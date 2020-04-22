Scots Unveil 2020 Football Captains

The cancellation of spring football hasn’t stopped Highland Park’s preparations for next season.

The Scots have named their six team captains for the 2020 squad, including three each on offense and defense.

The captains include quarterback Brayden Schager, offensive linemen Will Gibson and Henry Hagenbuch, defensive lineman Marshall Landwehr, and linebackers Sam Morse and Patrick Turner.

HP’s player committee includes the six captains along with seven of their teammates — Walker Cobb, Crockett Corwin, Ford Frazar, Jack Leyrer, Isaiah Pedack, Will Pettijohn, and Tanner Schrank.

The UIL hasn’t established dates yet for the start of fall practice, but the Scots’ regular-season opener is slated for Aug. 28 at Flower Mound Marcus.