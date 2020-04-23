Dallas County Reports 7 Deaths, 80 More Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 80 additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,763. Seven additional deaths have also been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 72.

Officials say six of the latest deaths took place in the City of Dallas, and one in Richardson. The four women and three men ranged in age from 60-90 years old. Six had been hospitalized.

“We mourn the death of seven more residents from COVID19. This is a somber reminder of the ruthlessness of this pandemic. I am encouraged by the number of new cases, which is once again lower than the average daily number for last week. That’s been the pattern for every day this week. We are benefiting from #SaferAtHome and we all need to keep making good personal responsibility choices. #IfYouRushItYouRuinIt and we shouldn’t waste the sacrifices you and the community have made to get us to this point,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

According to the latest location data provided by the county, the largest case count (95-118) was found at zip code 75227, followed by zip codes 75115, 75216, 75207, 75202, 75061, and 75040 who had 72-94 cases each.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Wednesday that 3,107 (54%) of 5,711 beds were occupied by patients, along with 494 (60%) of 827 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 305 (32%) of 942 ventilators were in use.