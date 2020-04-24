It can be hard to keep up with the rapidly-changing news regarding the economy, health, schools, and more during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some bullet points for today.

Jenkins Talks ‘Retail-To-Go’

Walgreens Opening New COVID-19 Testing Site in Dallas

Gov. Abbott, HHSC Announce $54 Million To Support Older Texans During COVID-19 Pandemic

Dickey’s Celebrates Dallas First Responders With Free Barbecue

Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive last week allows retailers to operate beginning April 24 by allowing customers to pick up items curbside or order items for delivery to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins addressed “retail-to-go” at a Thursday press conference.

“A few examples of the type of retail establishments that will be included are, like, clothing and department stores, furniture stores, beauty and hair supply stores. All of the ‘retail to gos’ will have to follow those same social distancing rules that are in the order for other retail,” Jenkins said. “The stores must limit contact with the customers by allowing people to pay online and, if offering curbside pickup, they place the items in your trunk.”

He said services like hair salons, spas, and tattoo parlors aren’t included.

Walgreens will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Dallas at 9 a.m. Friday, April 24 at 2060 S. Buckner Boulevard.

“I am thrilled to welcome this new Walgreens testing site to southern Dallas, and I expect that it will become an asset to our underserved communities,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. “This site will provide our city with much-needed additional testing capacity, which is critically important to our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as we begin to look toward rebuilding our local economy.”

The tests will be conducted outside of the store, and pharmacists will oversee patients’ self-administration of the COVID-19 test, according to Walgreens.

All drive-thru testing will reportedly be conducted outside, and patients are asked to not leave their vehicles.

Tests will be available by appointment only. Walgreens will only provide tests to those who meet the eligibility criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet CDC criteria.

People complete an online health assessment to determine eligibility to receive a test by visiting Walgreens.com/coronavirus.

After the test, patients will reportedly be informed of results within 24 hours.

Walgreens is also opening a testing site in Fort Worth and others across the state.

“The opening of these sites is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” said Connie Latta, Walgreens regional vice president. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working in collaboration with local, state and federal officials on this effort.”

Gov. Greg Abbott April 23 announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will receive nearly $54 million in federal funds to support older Texans and people with disabilities during the COVID-19 response.

The funding will be used to support programs and services administered by the state’s 28 Area Agencies on Aging such as home-delivered meals, help with household chores, assistance with groceries, and respite care or other services for family caregivers.

“Older Texans and Texans with disabilities face a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and they need continued support during these trying times,” said Abbott. “These federal funds will help provide higher-risk Texans with additional support and resources to meet their everyday needs while allowing them to stay at home and stay safe. I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing Texas with this crucial financial support so that we can continue to serve our fellow Texans.”

Funding will also be used to support the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, which provides advocacy and complaint resolution services on behalf of residents in long-term care facilities.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living awarded Texas nearly $54 million in funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic (CARES) Act recently signed into law by President Trump.

For more information on the state’s Area Agencies on Aging, visit the HHS website.

We end today’s digest with a bit of good news for first responders. The Dickey Foundation is partnering April 24 with the original Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, at 4610 N. Central Expressway, to give free sandwiches to all first responders in uniform or who present a valid ID.

Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and medical care workers are encouraged to stop by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free pulled pork sandwich as a “thank you” for their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, the original Dickey’s is donating 10% of the proceeds from all wings and ribs sold on April 24 to their First Responder Relief Pack program that provides free sandwiches for front line personnel.

On Friday, the eatery is offering a limited to-go menu from its outdoor booth to encourage social distancing and protect the safety of customers. Bottled water, Big Yellow Cups, chips, cocktails, smoked wings, and ribs in eight different flavors are available for purchase to-go in the Dickey’s parking lot.

