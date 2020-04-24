‘Retail-To-Go’ At Highland Park Village
Highland Park Village announced April 23 select stores will be open for “retail to go” beginning April 24.
Governor Greg Abbott’s directive last week allows retailers to operate by allowing customers to pick up items or order items for delivery to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Highland Park Village announced hours of operation for stores participating in “retail to go” on its website:
Alice + Olivia
Monday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Atelier Hadleigh’s
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Beretta Gallery
Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Celine
Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ermenegildo Zegna
Monday – Saturday: Noon – 5 p.m.
Frame (Starting 4/27)
Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Hadleigh’s
Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Loro Piana
Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Madison
Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Market
Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Miron Crosby
Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange
Monday – Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Veronica Beard
Monday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY:
Akris
646-300-4674
Christofle
214-560-1105
The Conservatory
214-984-7601
gray.borcherding@theconservatorynyc.com
Since operating schedules will vary by store, contact individual retailers directly for the most updated information.