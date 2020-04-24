‘Retail-To-Go’ At Highland Park Village

Highland Park Village announced April 23 select stores will be open for “retail to go” beginning April 24.

Governor Greg Abbott’s directive last week allows retailers to operate by allowing customers to pick up items or order items for delivery to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Highland Park Village announced hours of operation for stores participating in “retail to go” on its website:

Alice + Olivia

Monday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Atelier Hadleigh’s

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Beretta Gallery

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celine

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ermenegildo Zegna

Monday – Saturday: Noon – 5 p.m.

Frame (Starting 4/27)

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hadleigh’s

Tuesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Loro Piana

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Madison

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Market

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Miron Crosby

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange

Monday – Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Veronica Beard

Monday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY:

Akris

646-300-4674

dallas@akris.com

Christofle

214-560-1105

k.phillips@christofle.com

The Conservatory

214-984-7601

gray.borcherding@theconservatorynyc.com

Since operating schedules will vary by store, contact individual retailers directly for the most updated information.