The Stella Nova coffee shop. Courtesy photo
Stella Nova Won’t Return To Snider Plaza When Stay-At-Home Orders Are Lifted

Rachel Snyder

Snider Plaza coffee shop Stella Nova won’t return when stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The brand has four locations around Oklahoma City, including one near the University of Oklahoma in Norman, according to their website. The location at 6604 Snider Plaza, which opened in January, was the first in Texas.

John Kennedy of Stella Nova described the combination of sidewalk construction work in front of the shop when it first opened and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as “devastating.”

“We will not be able to recover.  We love this neighborhood and are very sad we couldn’t stay,” Kennedy said in an email. 

