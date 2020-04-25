UP City Council OKs Contract For Underground Detention Structure in Caruth Park

The University Park city council this week approved awarding a contract to RebCon Inc. for $3,011,895 to install the underground detention structure in Caruth Park.

Elizabeth Anderson, a purchasing manager with the city, said the detention system is the first phase of construction projects the city plans to undertake to alleviate potential storm damage that would result from a 10-year storm event.

Anderson said city leaders hope to start the project in mid to late May and finish it in December.

The city council also approved an architectural construction administration contract with landscape architect Kevin Clark for $47,000 to help manage and oversee construction of a new park at 4084 Lovers Lane.

The city council directed city staff to partner with Shaddock in December 2019 to work to develop the lot into a new city park after Bill Shaddock expressed his intention to donate the property to the city for use as a park. Kevin Clark with Naud Burnett since finished the final design for the project.

The council April 7 approved a letter of understanding with Shaddock regarding construction and payment plans for the park.

Parks Director Gerry Bradley said Shaddock secured the landscape contractor.