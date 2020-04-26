Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Pass 3,000 Mark

Dallas County health officials reported 105 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,014, as well as an additional death.

The latest death, a 50-something-year-old Dallas man who was found deceased in his home, marks 82 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

“Today was the first Sunday since Gov. Abbott’s order allowing houses of worship to have in-person worship. Almost all faith leaders in Dallas County continued to follow the CDC guidelines and remained closed to in-person gatherings. They are a testament to putting health over wealth. We must all continue to make smart personal responsibility decisions as Texas is ordered to open up. Government can allow things that public health says are unreasonably unsafe, but they can’t force your participation. #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, officials say most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to the county. Of the 82 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities, officials say.