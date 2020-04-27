Calling Arts Entrepreneurs: Obelisk Award Nominations Now Open

Business Council for the Arts is calling upon North Texas arts entrepreneurs for 2020 Obelisk nominations, open until Friday, May 29.

The Obelisk Award honors businesses, nonprofits, and individuals whose “contributions to the arts are making a powerful and positive impact in North Texas.”

Nominations may be made for outstanding businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals in seven categories including Business Champion for the Arts, Arts Education, Distinguished Cultural Organization, Arts Partnerships, Visionary Nonprofit Arts Leader, New Initiatives, and Outstanding Leadership Arts Institute Alumnus.

Award honorees will be celebrated at the 32nd annual Obelisk Awards on Nov. 17, with a luncheon ceremony at the Fairmont. This year’s theme will be “State of the Arts.”

Co-chairs for the event are Mimi Crume Sterling, vice president of corporate culture and philanthropy at the Neiman Marcus Group, and Cari K. Walls, principal at MDW Studio.

Click here to make a nomination. Nominations will be open until 5 p.m. on the deadline. Organizations may make multiple nominations.