Monday, April 27, 2020

Central Market, Favor to Offer Express Delivery

Two-hour Central Market grocery delivery is now available via Favor.

With express delivery, Central Market customers can choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and customize their desired sizes and quantities. Each order will have a dedicated Favor delivery driver who will contact the customer with any substitutions along the way.

Deliveries will be placed at the door for a contactless experience, and customers will receive a notification when their order has arrived.

Express delivery will be available every day from 11 am to 6:30 pm via the Favor app or website. The two-hour delivery fee is $9.95, but Favor is currently offering the service for $4.98, along with a $10 delivery driver tip.

“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO.

