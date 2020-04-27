Dallas County Reports Two Deaths, 91 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 91 additional cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,105. Two additional deaths have also been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 84.

Officials say the latest deaths include a 40-something-year-old Dallas man and a 70-something-year-old Richardson woman who was a long-term care facility resident. Both had been critically ill at local hospitals.

Of the 84 deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities, officials say. Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been over 60 years old or had a high-risk chronic health condition. About a third of cases requiring hospitalization have had Diabetes as an underlying high-risk health condition.

“Today’s numbers do not take into account any cases from labs that were closed on Sunday. After we see numbers for tomorrow and Wednesday, we should get a glimpse into which way this week is trending. I’m hopeful the Governor’s announcement of the additional businesses he wants to open will be in alignment with the CDC, Public Health Authorities and the Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Departments of DFW, Harris County, and other Texas urban area hospital systems. The CDC, public health and medical and hospital communities are already aligned and I’m following their lead. I believe a science-based approach gives us our best opportunity to save lives and open the economy in a way that will keep it open,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.