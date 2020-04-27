Park Cities Crime Reports April 20-25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BURGLED BICYCLES

How easy was it for a thief to snag two Reilly bicycles, a Burley Bee child’s riding carrier, and a white bicycle helmet from a detached garage in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue? The garage was likely left open. The incident was reported at 2:45 p.m. April 23.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Monday

Arrested at midnight: a 30-year-old man accused of evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia at Highland Park Village. The same person was arrested and accused of theft of property in the same place at 1:15 p.m. and for warrants at 3:15 p.m.

A thief snagged a $4,000 Sony A72 camera from a BMW X1 parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue overnight before 10:45 a.m.

A scoundrel shattered the rear window of a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Court between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Arrested at 1:05 p.m.: a 39 year old accused of theft of property in the 5400 block of Preston Road.

A crook transferred $50,000 from a bank account belonging to a man in the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue. The incident was reported at 5:15 p.m.

21 Tuesday

A crook or crooks rented three vehicles from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Love Field using a fraudulent driver’s license with the information of a man who lives in the 5500 block of High School Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:06 p.m.

25 Saturday

A Good Samaritan found a cellphone and notified a resident in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue, who notified authorities around 10:50 a.m.

A thief took a $39 dress and a $50 pair of sandals from the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive around 1:13 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Monday

A burglar got into a Chevrolet Suburban in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue and broke the steering column and gear shift. The incident was reported at 10:52 a.m.

21 Tuesday

A burglar snagged tools including nail guns, a miter saw, a compressor, and more from a home under construction in the 3500 block of Haynie Avenue overnight before 10:02 a.m.

A thief took a license plate from a vehicle in the 3600 block of Greenbrier Drive overnight before 1 p.m.

A crook made fraudulent charges on a credit card belonging to a woman in the 4000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive around 1:45 p.m.

A burglar got into a Jeep Wrangler in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive overnight before 5:10 p.m.

A crook took a tailgate from a Ford F250 in the 3800 block of Caruth Boulevard overnight before 5:30 p.m.

22 Wednesday

A thief got into a Toyota Land Cruiser in the 3400 block of Binkley Avenue and snagged a firearm, a backpack, and an Apple laptop charger between midnight and 1 p.m.