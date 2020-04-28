County Reports Ten More Deaths, 135 More Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 135 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,240. Ten deaths have also been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 94.

“Today ties for our deadliest day thus far in the COVID-19 pandemic in Dallas County. The residents who died yesterday range in age from a teenager in Lancaster to a man in his 90s who was long-term care facility resident in Dallas. Today also ranked as the highest day of new reported cases in Dallas,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The latest deaths were eight men and two women who ranged in age from 17 to 90. Five were Dallas residents, two were Lancaster residents, others were residents of Garland and Carrolton. Three were at long-term care facilities, and one was an inmate at a state correctional facility. Nine had been hospitalized.

Officials say 77% of employed hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been essential workers.

“With the Governor’s decree yesterday opening up more businesses throughout Texas, both North Texas business owners & residents must be particularly careful in making their best personal responsibility choices. The White House & most public health experts are cautioning that the safety precautions should not be loosened until deaths & new cases have seen a two week decline & there is sufficient testing in the state to provide protection to workers & patrons in the newly open businesses. Unfortunately, none of these criteria have been met in either the state or in North Texas. So it’s particularly important that you exercise good personal decisions to keep you, your family and our community safe. Remember, the Governor’s orders may change but the underlying science will not. I strongly recommend everyone take their advice from the CDC and local health authorities as to what is safe for them, their families and our broader community,” said Jenkins.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Sunday that 3,211 (56%) of 5,693 beds were occupied by patients, along with 524 (63%) of 827 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 333 (35%) of 942 ventilators were in use.

According to the latest location data provided by the county, the largest case count (110-136) was found at zip codes 75227, 75207, and 75202, followed by zip codes 75061, 75211, 75115, 75216, 75040, 75043, and 75228 who had 83-109 cases each.