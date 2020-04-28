Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Launches Pinwheel Scavenger Hunt

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s (DCAC) Save Jane Society launched a virtual pinwheel scavenger hunt to help raise awareness of DCAC and its efforts to investigate, prosecute, and provide healing services in child abuse cases in Dallas County.

For every donation made in the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, a virtual pinwheel will be sent to the donor with instructions for how to participate in the scavenger hunt.

Participants can print, decorate, and hang a pinwheel in their own front window or door, before going on a scavenger hunt in their neighborhood to try to find more pinwheels. For each pinwheel found, they can take a photo and post to social media with the hashtag: #ISeeDCAC and tag @DallasCAC.

There are several categories for winners announced each week, including most colorful pinwheel and most creative location. To participate, make a donation of any amount to DCAC at dcac.org/donate/ and a link to the instructions will be included with a donation receipt.

“Children need our help- plain and simple. If there are children that are being abused, we need to be their advocates and help them get out of dangerous situations and to show them that there is good out there,” said board member Sally Pretorius. “I, along with my good friend Sara Fredericks, will be encouraging our community to raise awareness and support the DCAC by offering #pinwheelsofhope as front yard décor for a small donation so we can all show our support. The DCAC needs our help, now more than ever, to prepare for the anticipated influx of abuse cases because of the ‘shelter in place’ orders.”