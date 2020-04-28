Do A Little Dance, Grab A Little Grub, Get Down Tonight

Who says picking up a to-go order in the age of contactless exchanges and curbside delivery has to be strictly utilitarian? Knox-Henderson eatery Enrique Tomas quibbles with that notion.

The Spanish-inspired restaurant now features its resident spinner, DJ Daniel Zapata, from the balcony of the establishment every Friday and Saturday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. While out for walks or picking up to-go orders, visitors to the neighborhood can take in some music to kick off the weekend.

“Since most people haven’t had the chance to experience Enrique Tomas before transitioning to curbside pickup and to-go, I wanted to bring our Spanish flair to the neighborhood and share the authentic experience through sound,” said co-owner Ricardo Sieveking. “There is a lot of movement on Henderson in the evenings, and I thought it would be the perfect time to give back to the community and for the customers supporting us during this time.”

Sieveking said this also keeps Zapata on staff, since he would normally play at the restaurant every Friday and Saturday night at 9 p.m.

The restaurant – like many others in the area – is offering curbside pickup and delivery (through Uber Eats or by calling the restaurant for delivery by Alto), as well as a Spanish market. Wine, beer, and sangria mix can be added to any order upon request, too.

Enrique Tomas is located at 2822 N. Henderson Ave. To order, call 469-577-4879.