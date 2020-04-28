MaxPreps Salutes Allen’s Accomplishments

Randy Allen’s legacy has earned him plenty of honors during four decades on the sidelines. The latest recognition came this week, when the website MaxPreps named the longtime Highland Park football coach as one of its “top 100 high school sports coaches.”

The compilation is based on career longevity and consistent success in the form of state and national championships. The alphabetical list includes men and women from various sports throughout the country who are still active.

Allen certainly qualifies, as last season he became just the third coach in state history to surpass 400 career wins (over four decades overseeing four different programs). The vast majority of those have been with the Scots, where he’s won four state championships and will begin his 22nd season in 2020.