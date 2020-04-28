This Summer, Grown-Ups Can Have Fun, Too

Why should children have all the fun?

Adults who grow envious of all the camp festivities they’re missing out on can find summer activities that’ll let them feel like a youth again.

Whether looking to shirk your adulting duties, spend quality time with family, learn something new, have some well-deserved you-time, or do something you love, treat yourself to new experiences this summer. “I’m really good at taking care of what my interests are,” said mom of three Terilyn Scott-Winful at the recent DFW Kids Summer Camp Expo.

She enjoys crafting paintings, jewelry, doll clothes, and hair accessories, and handmaking cards and gifts with her daughters. “I know that if I’m happy, everybody’s happy,” Scott-Winful said.

Artists like her can further explore their creative sides through the Crafts Guild in Carrollton, with seven-week jewelry making, glasswork, pottery, bookbinding, painting, and drawing classes or shorter specialized workshops.

Crafters searching for a more flexible schedule or skillset can attend the One River School of Art + Design’s Adult Art Shuffle in Frisco, also offering various summer camps catering to children’s interests.

Create memories with the Families in the Kitchen workshops at the Young Chefs Academy in Frisco and Rockwall, where parent-children bonds are strengthened through cooking, or enroll your children in the YCA four-day camp where they can learn culinary skills.

Performing arts enthusiasts can wave their jazz hands for the The Dallas Conservatory dance, theatre, and music coed camps and intensives from May 28 to Aug. 16 for ages 2 and up.

Do you frequently find yourself playing air guitar? Do you dream of having a band? With the School of Rock’s performance-based adult program, you can learn, rehearse, and perform with a band regardless of prior musical experience, while your kids rock out at a SOR camp of their own.

Maybe you’re like Katrina Zhong, mom of a 6-year-old daughter.

Zhong enjoyed spending her childhood summer camps in Singapore being physically active. Family-members of a variety of ages can learn martial arts with camps like Legendary Black Belt Academy or Chamberlain Studios. Real-world applications include self-defense and stress relief.

For those desperately waiting to spend their summers in the water, like mom of two Leah Lovecchio whose best summer memories as a child involved swimming with friends, Goldfish Swim School offers swim sessions for families.

Families searching for outdoor activities and detachment from screens like Leticia Burciaga’s, might enjoy the faith-based Sky Ranch, an overnight camp offering traditional camping activities like hiking, horseback riding, and zip-lining.

“It’s so nice to have that freedom,” said Allison Gaskey, mom of two boys who relishes summers spent on family adventures and exploration “We try to do something different every year.”

Explore more classes online:

thecraftguild.org

oneriverschool.com

youngchefsacademy.com

parkcitiesdance.com

schoolofrock.com

legendaryblackbeltacademy.com

dallaskenpo.com

goldfishswimschool.com

skyranch.org

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.