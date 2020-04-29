County Reports Five More Deaths, 112 New Cases

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 112 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,352. Five deaths were also reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 99.

Officials say the five latest deaths included a Mesquite man in his 60s, a Balch Springs man in his 60s, a Dallas man in his 50s, a Dallas man in his 90s, and a Dallas woman in her 90s. All five individuals had been hospitalized, and three were residents at long-term care facilities.

Of the 99 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of hospitalized patients who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors including healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works, and other essential functions.

Zip codes with the highest number of cases (111-137) were 75227, 75207, and 75202 followed by zip codes 75115, 75216, 75211, 75061, 75228, 75040, and 75043 who each had 83-110 cases.

Twenty-five hospitals reported to the city of Dallas Tuesday that 3,271 (57%) of 5,695 beds were occupied by patients, along with 566 (68%) of 827 ICU beds. Hospitals reported that 330 (35%) of 942 ventilators were in use.

“Today is our fourth highest day of positive tests. Unfortunately, halfway through the week, we are on pace to experience our highest average daily count of COVID-19 cases this week. The five deaths yesterday bring the midweek total to 18. These developments illustrate the importance of making smart choices, limiting unnecessary trips to businesses and wearing your face covering at essential businesses and on public transportation. #StayHomeSaveLives. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

 

