James Franklin Russell passed away on April 26, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 78. James (known by friends as “Jim” or “Jimmy”) was born on October 10, 1941, to John Bedford and Ruth Russell in Jackson, Mississippi. Jim graduated from Murrah High School (Class of ’59). He went on to earn Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mathematics from Ole Miss University, where he was President of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He served in the US Army from 1965-1969, achieving the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, before earning an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1970.

Throughout his 35-year career in business, he worked as a financial officer for companies including IBM, The Beck Group, Jackson-Shaw, and Collegiate Development Services. He was also a long-time active member of University Park United Methodist Church. Jim wore many hats throughout his full life, but his friends and family will best remember him as a loving husband and father, as well as a warm, charming gentleman.

He is predeceased by his parents and brother, John Bedford, Jr; and survived by his wife of 38 years, Katherine Lynn Davis Russell, and children: Steffen Paul of CA, James Mark (Amy) of Parker, CO, and Lauren Stephenson (Brad) of Salisbury, NC. His grandchildren are Talia Grae Russell (13), Jeffrey Davis Stephenson (9), and Emmett James Stephenson (6).

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate.

A graveside funeral service for family will be on May 5 at 2 pm at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas.