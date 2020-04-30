Dallas County Reports Five Deaths, 179 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 179 additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,531. Five additional deaths were also reported, bringing the total deaths reported in the county to 104.

“Today is our highest number of daily reported COVID-19 positive cases thus far. DCHHS epidemiologists tell us that the increase stems from a change in CDC guidelines allowing our frontline workers like grocery store and big box store employees to be tested without symptoms at our drive-thru locations. We also lost another five residents yesterday to COVID-19, including a man in his 20s, a man in his 60s, and three residents of long-term care facilities,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Officials reported that the five latest deaths were three men and two women who ranged in age from 20 to 90 years old. Four were from the city of Dallas, and one was from Balch Springs. Three had been residents of long-term care facilities. Four had been hospitalized, and one had underlying high-risk conditions.

About 79% of employed hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been essential workers in the sectors of healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Most hospitalized patients have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 104 total deaths reported to date, about 40% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“All of the above information points to the importance of limiting unnecessary shopping trips and avoiding crowds in this worsening situation. With the Governor’s order set to open still more businesses tomorrow, your smart decisions to protect you, your family and the community are more important than ever. It’s beautiful weather and we’ve been cooped up for over a month but the underlying advice based on science from the health experts has not changed. #StayHomeSaveLives is the best way to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Jenkins.