Some Stores Reopen At Highland Park Village

Some Highland Park Village stores are open for business today, albeit at 25% occupancy.

Several stores will continue to offer retail to-go, allowing customers to order and process payment over the phone and schedule a pickup or delivery. For more details, click here.

Highland Park Village announced the following store hours of operation on the shopping center’s website.

Akris

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Alice + Olivia (starting 5/3)

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.

Anthropologie

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Balenciaga (starting 5/4)

Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

Bandier

Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Beretta Gallery

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bluemercury (starting 5/12)

Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

Brunello Cucinelli

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

Cartier (starting 5/4)

Monday – Saturday: Noon – 4 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

Celine

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christofle

By appointment only

Call 214-560-1105 or email: k.phillips@christofle.com

Deno’s of Highland Park

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m – 4 p.m.

Dior

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ermenegildo Zegna

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fendi

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

Hadleigh’s

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Harry Winston (starting 5/4)

Monday – Saturday: Noon – 5 p.m.

By-appointment only

Lela Rose

Monday/Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

Loro Piana

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Madison

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MARKET

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Miron Crosby

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Peeper’s

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

The Conservatory

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Theory

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

For inquiries, please email highlandpark@theory.com

UPS Store

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Valentino

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Retail-to-go only

Veronica Beard

Monday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Since operating schedules vary by store, please contact individual retailers directly for the latest information.