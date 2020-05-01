UP Public Library To Resume Curbside Service

The University Park Public Library is resuming curbside pickup May 1, according to an announcement on the city’s website.

Residents who are interested can place items on hold by using the library’s online catalog, by calling the library at 214-363-9095, or by using the library’s app. Library staff is available for phone requests and research assistance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and books, movies, and other materials are available to check out and can be picked up via curbside service during the same hours.

A library staff member will call when the items are ready for pickup. People are asked to have their ID or library card ready when a staff member approaches the window, to remain in the vehicle and open the trunk so staff can place the items there.

People are then asked to call 214-363-9095 to let library staff know when they’ve pulled up to the curb in front of the library.

Books may be returned in the library’s downstairs book return drop and items without holds will still be automatically renewed.