Photo: Pixabay
UP Public Library To Resume Curbside Service

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

The University Park Public Library is resuming curbside pickup May 1, according to an announcement on the city’s website.

Residents who are interested can place items on hold by using the library’s online catalog, by calling the library at 214-363-9095, or by using the library’s app. Library staff is available for phone requests and research assistance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and books, movies, and other materials are available to check out and can be picked up via curbside service during the same hours.

A library staff member will call when the items are ready for pickup. People are asked to have their ID or library card ready when a staff member approaches the window, to remain in the vehicle and open the trunk so staff can place the items there.

People are then asked to call 214-363-9095 to let library staff know when they’ve pulled up to the curb in front of the library.

Books may be returned in the library’s downstairs book return drop and items without holds will still be automatically renewed.

 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

