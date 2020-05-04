Cinco de Mayo: Fiesta en Casa

May is a month for celebration. It is, no matter how and where you’re celebrating, there are so many things to rejoice about – from Cinco de Mayo to Mother’s Day to graduations to being alive and healthy, let’s celebrate!

For starters, let’s jump into Cinco de Mayo which is also Taco Tuesday and Take Out Tuesday. Here are a few of my favorite ideas to bring your celebration back to your casa.

FOXTROT MARKET

Let’s begin the day with delish, fresh breakfast tacos to go from Foxtrot Market. There are two locations in Dallas, Uptown and adjacent to Snider Plaza. Breakfast tacos are $3 each and come in four varieties: Migas with egg, cheese, avocado, poblano peppers, tortilla strips, tomato, onion and cilantro; chorizo; bacon; and rajas, pictured here, with egg whites, cheese, roasted poblanos and onions, pickled jalapenos and cilantro. Breakfast tacos are sold until noon. 6565 Hillcrest Avenue in University Park 469-759-6107 and 2822 N. McKinney Avenue in Uptown 972-685-6499

BLUE MESA GRILL

Don’t y’all miss having Blue Mesa Grill-catered events at Highland Park High School? It seems like every banquet had the delicious sweet potato chips, black beans, corn tamales, and fresh salsas. Pick up Blue Mesa Grill’s Cinco de Mayo Home Fiesta which serves six to eight people for only $50. The package includes rainbow chips, salsa, build-your-own tacos with ground beef-chorizo, chicken, BBQ pork, pico, cheese, corn relish, pickled onions, jalapeño relish, sour cream, flour tortillas and a kit to make a quart of Blue Mesa’s famous Blue Margaritas. You can add an extra quart of blue margs for $20. Add guacamole and/or queso for $12/pint each. This package is available all-day (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Tuesday, May 5th. And, get this, Blue Mesa offers delivery throughout the Metroplex or curbside pick-up at 14866 Montfort Dr., Dallas. Order any time: For Dallas and surrounding areas, call 972-934-0165.

JAXON TEXAS KITCHEN & BEER GARDEN

This great big restaurant opened right before everything shut down but they are still in the game and serving up great food for pick up and delivery and, as of May 1, open for dine-in as well (with capacity limitations, per ordinances). With a great chef at the helm and a creative menu, Jaxon is offering takeout taco boxes and beer and margarita packages. This is an easy deal – $10/box. 3 tacos per box. Smoked Pork Carnitas Tacos with Salsa Molcajete and Chips sound pretty good, but the Spicy Pineapple Margaritas (pictured here) sound amazing! It’s $30 per margarita set, which serves seven. To order for curbside pickup call the restaurant at 214-838-1422.

MIRIAM COCINA LATINA

This gem on the edge of Kyle Warren Park is reopening for dine-in with limited capacity, but does a great job with pick up and delivery. Chef Miriam herself personifies what we all love about restaurants, the passion for food, recipes and ingredients and the warmth and joy of a person who clearly loves to take care of people. Miriam has a full menu of “standard” items such as tacos, enchiladas and mains which are refined and flavorful and some elevated dishes such as Cabrito a la Diabla (Guajillo braised goat) and Pescador a la Veracruzana pictured here. Visit miraiamcocina.com to order online, call 214-855-5275 for in-restaurant dining requests.

TACO CABANA

For fast food, Taco Cabana has always been a favorite and it’s offering a neat way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at-home by hosting musical performances on Facebook by Cristina Amaro – A Tribute Show to the Queen of Tejano and Latin keyboard artist Juan Paul Hernandez. Guests can join the events on Facebook Live (facebook.com/tacocabana) on May 2 from 3-4 p.m. CDT and May 5 from 5-6 p.m. CDT. While you’re enjoying the music, you can drink Taco Cabana’s margarita in lime, strawberry or mango made with Margaritaville tequila (manufacturer-sealed bottle) for only $34.99. The gallon margaritas will be available for take-out or drive-thru only. More importantly, TC introduced new Nutella Empanadas which sound amazing. tacocabana.com.

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie This is awesome! I love how this little bakery is making margarita flavored macarons! So clever. Flavored with lime and a hint of tequila, you can pick up boxes of six or 12 or have a macaron tower made for your centerpiece. Order online at https://bisous-bisous.com/ or call 214-613-3570 for pick up or delivery. While you’re at it, order a little something for mom since Mother’s Day is this Sunday!